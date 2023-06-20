In praise of Canandaigua
To the Editor:
Some brief text about the local past and a native’s perspective:
I was raised in Canandaigua, and while generally don’t echo fellow New Yorker Lou Gehrig as a “luckiest man,” I sometimes feel that way.
When I was growing up in Canandaigua (Academy Class of ’74), the late Frank “Boone” Baker would subtly make complimentary references about those who came before us. He may not have known if we heard him, but we did.
Today, there are thousands of Canandaiguans around the nation and world who are leading for the common good. In my various jobs in the U.S. and overseas, I’ve crossed paths with a variety of Chosen Spot natives. This includes in Russia, shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, where I helped launch an English-language newspaper during a chaotic era.
Over time, part of that mix has always been my longtime friend Mayor Bob Palumbo, who will be with his classmates at our 50th Academy reunion next year.
It was (and is) always comforting to talk and write about Canandaigua, and what it stands for, past and present. In short, I am grateful for a wonderful city and its solid citizens. It will always be home for me, no matter where I’m living.
GARY STEWART
Ithaca