To the Editor:
In response to Mr. Wedman's letter of Sept. 10, "Major problems with our schools today," I would like to point out several things.
1) By first-world standards, U.S. teachers are grossly underpaid. Their having a union, which is possibly more powerful than other unions right now, isn't saying much, because all U.S. unions have been effectively emasculated. In light of their having to contend with disrespectful students all day (and why wouldn't they be disrespectful, if the elders in their lives don't respect teachers?), they should definitely be paid more, probably A LOT more.
2) That being said, IMHO the funding is coming from THE WRONG PEOPLE. 2% of Americans own 90% of all of America's vast wealth; so why are the rest of us paying any taxes whatever? (And by "taxes," I mean ALL taxes, not JUST income tax). WE hardly own ANYTHING. Tax the people who DO own it all, and use that wealth to run a society which works well for everyone in it, not just the wealthiest 2%, who are probably sending their kids to private schools anyway. Either make THEM pay to send everyone's kids to private schools, or ban private schools, like Finland did, so that the wealthy are forced to send their kids to the same public schools as everyone else's kids, and fund those schools so that they come up to THEIR expectations.
3) The people who're overpaid are, IMHO, administrators. What, if anything, do administrators do to educate kids?
JILL HERENDEEN
Lyons