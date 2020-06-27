To the editor:
As an 8-term former Yates County Legislator and a member of the first Legislature 49 years ago, I was shocked to read of the proposal to double legislators terms of office to four years.
The only beneficiaries are legislators themselves who become less accountable to voters for the actions they take while in office.
When the Founders crafted the U.S. Constitution they deemed regular accountability to voters essential when they created the House of Representatives, known as "the People's House." The House was the only body to be directly elected by vote of the people. The two-year term was established to keep House members frequently accountable to the voters. Senators were selected by state legislatures, not by direct vote. It wasn't until the 17th Amendment was adopted in 1913 that Senators were elected by vote of the people.
Members of the New York State Assembly and Senate are similarly accountable, facing the voters every two years.
One example of the importance of the two-year term from my time on the Legislature came when the Yates County Airport was purchased by the county and expanded with a new 5,000-foot runway. The proposal was extremely controversial and strongly opposed by a large number of residents.
I was one of the three legislators who were identified as strongly supportive of the expansion. At the next election soon after the approval, two of us were defeated. I survived, but only by a razor-thin margin. The voters expressed their disapproval strongly in that election. If our terms had been four years, voters would have been unable to express that disapproval for another two years.
Elected officials need to be held accountable for their actions on a regular basis. This proposal dilutes the power of the voter. Yes, incumbent legislators would have an easier time of it because they would only have to face the voters every four years. The voters would be the big losers because their ability to "throw the bums out" would be diluted.
I urge all concerned voters to join me in the November election by voting "no" on this proposal which benefits no one except incumbent legislators. Let the people be heard!
JACK CLANCY
Penn Yan