Incoming UW president excited about year ahead
To the Editor:
I would like to thank all the wonderful people that have come together this past year to overcome difficult challenges. It has been inspiring to watch our small communities stand up in the face of adversity and make a huge difference in people’s lives.
As the incoming President of the United Way of Seneca County, I would like to share some of the services our amazing team has delivered this past year.
Early in 2020, when masks were in short supply, our Director Rhonda Jasper was contacted by Seneca County to coordinate the cutting, sewing and delivery of over 10,000 masks free of charge to first responders, businesses and residents. A great number of very generous individuals and businesses helped with this mask project across the county. For children, we provided funds to supply local school children with needed supplies and COVID safety equipment. Working with the local Elks club and House of Concern over 800 Thanksgiving Dinners were provided to our community. Through the generous donations of our community, we help fund 25 community programs across Seneca County that deliver needed services.
The United Way of Seneca County campaign is still underway and 100% of your donation stays in Seneca County to benefit those in need. You may have received a COVID relief check this month and if you are able to donate a portion of your check, it can make a huge difference in the lives of children, the elderly and others in need. If there is a specific charity or charities that you would like your donation to be used for, please contact our local United Way office in Waterloo at (315) 539-1135. Donations can be made via check to the United Way of Seneca County, 21 E. Main St Suite 215, Waterloo, visiting our website or by texting UWSC to 91999.
We are looking forward to an exciting year helping build better lives in Seneca County.
CHARLES CAPPELLINO
Board President, United Way of Seneca County