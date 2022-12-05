Indian names and CO2
To the Editor:
The poor Waterloo Indians can be no more because “Indians” are not to be used. Yet, Seneca, Cayuga, Oneida and Erie are all Indian names. Squaw is a very rude name for a female. Canandaigua BRAVES, Newark REDS, Red Jacket, Montezuma, Onondaga, all Indian references. Seneca Falls should be changed to honor the Indians.
Lamoka and Laurentian and Erie Indians were taken out by the nature-loving, supposedly peaceful Iroquois.
Another concern these days is CO2. The pale green group wants to eliminate CO2 and turn Earth’s climate to resemble that of Mars with no Greenhouse Effect. While you are getting rid of natural gas and cow farts, get rid of carbonated drinks, which are charged with CO2. Eliminate Coke, Pepsi and Mountain Dew that put CO2 into the atmosphere. Cease alcohol production and usage of yeast for rising dough which puts massive amounts of CO2 into the air. No more soda, beer or wine with your pizza or bread.
Each hour we should ask everyone to hold their breath for one minute to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere. And no one should be allowed to pull someone else’s finger.
ART CHOFFIN
Geneva