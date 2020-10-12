Information in column about PAB was incomplete
To the Editor:
In reading the Oct. 3 article in the Finger Lakes Times (“The facts behind Local Law 1-2020,” by City Councilor Jan Regan), I found there to be some missing information.
The councilwoman fails to mention that when the governor of New York state calls for reforms he is not referring to forming police accountability boards. The governor is asking for additional training in police departments, including additional training in mental health and in technical procedures in dealing with people that are resisting arrest.
The councilwoman also fails to mention that our city has NO money to fund a police accountability board so the plan is to take the money from our Geneva Fire Department. She also doesn’t mention that the city will be at risk for possible lawsuits.
The councilwoman also left out the fact that our mayor and City Council members ALREADY have the power to oversee our Geneva police department so there is absolutely no need for a separate police accountability board. She failed to mention that a convicted felon would be eligible to sit on the board, yet a retired Geneva police officer (or any of their family members) would NOT be able be eligible to be part of the board.
It is time for the citizens of Geneva to let City Council know that we do not want to put ourselves in a position to bankrupt our city.
It’s time to voice your opinion.
We say NO to proposed law 1-2020.
We say NO to a PAB in Geneva.
MARY PASSALACQUA
Geneva