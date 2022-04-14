To the Editor:
I fear a pandemic is brewing in the New York State Legislature. It is called “insanity.” It has been a pain for a long time; however, it has finally reached the contentious stage.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has been meeting behind closed doors with the powers-that-be (?) and committed $850 million of taxpayer funds toward a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Is the honeymoon over for her?
The Democrats are deeply divided over her budget priorities. State Sen. Andrew Stewart Cousins admitted she was blindsided by the deal.
People are leaving the state in droves, and there will be more. Obviously, Gov. Hochul hasn’t noticed.
The project will be a subsidized handout to the billionaires. Eg. Hochul’s husband, Bill, is a senior vice president and general counsel for Delaware North, the major food and concessionaire for the Bills. According to a government watchdog, these businesses will increase exponentially.
Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula live and vote in Florida. How sweet it is! Forget the NFL, the players, announcers — all are millionaires. What a gift!
The deal will not benefit the taxpaying majority. What will it take for Hochul and her cohorts to put the poverty-stricken poor and elderly before billionaires?
It is for you, the overtaxed, to make your voices heard by these parasitic clowns, to tell them you are fed up being made fools of and victims of their shenanigans.
MARY GILARDO
Newark