To the Editor:
As I read the paper and look at Facebook, I am wondering what Geneva and Skaneateles have to do with our town’s landfill. I don’t care what goes on in those towns. Just who has the time to contact people about this? Are Seneca Falls town board members responsible for all this added nonsense? Who has time to sit and count trucks traveling through these places? Who really cares about what other places are doing or what their problems are? This landfill has had more input from Rochester to Syracuse, they need to take care of their own problems.
This whole landfill argument is out of hand. Let's ask if our town will be better without it. Would the town residents vote to close it? Will New York state allow it to close? How many people and organizations have reaped from their generous donations? Have people that served on the board accepted any of their donations in the past? We all need to be thankful for all they do and have done for Seneca County.
I know the odor is a problem sometimes, but no worse than Scepter or the frying oil smell as we drive through town, or the septic smell at the end of Balsey Road. Why are there no complaints about all those odors? I hate the liquid manure smell ... but do I ask to have the farms closed down? We just need to make this town a better place for us all to live. Let’s act a little kinder toward each other and the few business we have here.
The businesses and people that continue to fight this landfill could have moved or not moved here at all. Since the landfill has been here since the early '80s. Businesses continue to build on Route 414 and people continue to move here. Just what are we missing here? Maybe it’s not as big a problem as some are trying to make.
Maybe we just need to do away with the money from the landfill until the board gives them the permit. I’m not sure who will benefit from it closing. Where are all the complainers putting their garbage? I think I see their trash cans out! Let’s try to enjoy our beautiful town and make it better than ever. Maybe we can even find a way to work with the landfill.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls