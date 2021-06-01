Instead of saying ‘murdered,’ it might be better to say ‘shot and killed’ by guns
Following are murders committed by using guns in selected countries in a recent one year period: Canada, 263; France, 264; Spain, 390; Italy, 175; Poland, 111; UK, 50; Sweden, 43; Norway, 2; Japan, 3; USA, 39,000-plus.
We obviously have a serious problem here.
In another newspaper I saw pictures on the editorial page of a car, a boat, a dog, and a gun. The caption under them said “Which one can you own without registering it?” The answer, of course, is the gun. The government is not trying to take the first three items away from you just because you have to register them with some level of government.
I support the Second Amendment and the right of all law-abiding citizens to own guns if they wish. But registering guns, like the first three items, would make it easier to determine who owns the gun if it is lost or stolen or used in committing a crime. All gun purchasers should have an appropriate background check, and the gun should be registered before final purchase.
Guns are, of course, more dangerous than the first three items that you are required to register. If I sell you my car, the change of ownership must be registered with the government (in this case the Department of Motor Vehicles). A change of gun ownership should require a similar procedure with a nominal fee to cover the cost of the paperwork.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas says that school shootings are happening because we took God out of schools. We average about one school shooting a year now. Japan has never had a school shooting and their population is about 1% Christian.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo