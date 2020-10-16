Interlaken’s Garden Patch part of a sharing community
To the Editor:
Many thanks to the FLT‘s Spencer Tulis for a terrific story about Interlaken’s Garden Patch and the mural that gazes over the mini-cornucopia in the middle of the village. The beautiful panorama brings to life the abundance we celebrate within .3 square miles. We live here.
At the celebration I was gifted rainbow swiss chard and a bulb of garlic. As I prepared dinner, sautéing the chard and garlic in olive oil and lemon juice, I was also grateful for the bounty of my garden, herbs and veggies. As I cut and cooked, I was aware of my connection to the love and labor of those who made the garden patch possible. They helped make a delicious meal with Wide Awake Bread soaking up the goodness.
Thanks to STEPS and Meg Jastran, Donna Levy, Mary Beth Ihnkin (the artist) and all involved, we live in a more beautiful community. Working with people from where they are, Theresa Lahr and her STEPS crew, have supported programs like classes in “cooking locally,” efforts to jump start a Green Team in the South Seneca School District; envisioning community composting; TOPS (Taking Pounds Off Sensibly)/Ovid Chapter and so much more.
The garden patch is part of a sharing community, where we’re allowed to harvest the season’s bounty, open to all regardless of whether we worked on it or not. To support continued efforts, make a donation to next year’s garden patch via the village or the patch gardeners.
As we adjust to the stresses of the pandemic, I hope a new gardening crew comes together to plan, re-invigorate the raised beds, and plant the seeds. Then next season, a garden crew will weed and share gardening tips over the patch or around the kitchen table. Each season renewing efforts to share the bounty. Almost time to put the garden to bed for the year. A little while remains to harvest hardy kale and chard.
TONY DEL PLATO
Interlaken