Investigation of O’Connell mystery unacceptable
To the Editor:
I have a few comments/questions regarding the lead article in the June 26 edition of the Finger Lakes Times. The article provides a compilation of events and information regarding the murder of 20-year-old Kristin O’Connell in Ovid in August of 1985. No arrests have been made.
A well-respected documentary team has offered to work with the State Police in a cooperative manner while supplying, free of charge, state-of-the-art forensics. The State Police declined the offer saying they do not share critical information or investigative techniques for fear of jeopardizing the integrity of an investigation. They further stated that they have been actively investigating the case for 36 years. Except, they also say they don’t have the money to fund the needed forensic tests.
Seneca County DA Sinkiewicz speaks at length while saying not much other than that he has no interest in involving himself or his department in the case.
On the surface, this is not a complicated case. Ms. O’Connell left a party on foot around midnight to go for a walk. Her body was found within about a quarter-mile of the party location and there is every indication she was killed very shortly after leaving the party. We have a timeline, we know where she was, we know who she was with. An overnight rain somewhat compromised the crime scene. Unless I’m to believe that a random killer or killers happened to drive down this little traveled rural road within a 15-minute window I’ve got to be looking hard at the male attendees of the party. Other sources have indicated that this was a pretty small party, a dozen people or so. That would be the “investigative technique” that I would start with.
The victim, the community, and the victim’s family deserve some answers after decades of excuses and stonewalling. State Police spokesman Mark O’Donnell seems way more interested in covering the collective butts of NYSP personnel than in “protecting the integrity” of the 35-year-old investigation. We’ve had plenty of talk; can someone bring some effective leadership to the table? I wonder if the Superintendent of the NYSP, or possibly Gov. Cuomo, could light a fire, shake loose some funds, slash through some red tape? Could Pam Helming or Phil Palmesano help? The performance of those responsible has been unacceptable.
ELDEN MORRISON
Branchport