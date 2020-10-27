Ironic President Trump is campaigning on ‘law and order’
To the Editor:
For over 3½ years now my response has been, “He’s got to be kidding,” about his choices for appointments, executive orders, and other decisions. Once again it was my first thought when I read that he was going to focus his campaign on “law and order.” How utterly ironic, coming from someone who believes himself to be above the law and who incites violence and encourages disorder. Inciting violence is actually illegal in some cases.
Recently regarding law? Supporting the extra-judicial killing in Oregon on Sept. 3: “And I will tell you something, that’s the way it has to be. There has to be retribution” (Fox). In our democracy it is a court of law and a jury that are supposed to decide a case like that. He appeared to suggest that law enforcement officers take similar action against demonstrators (HuffPost). He urged supporters in North Carolina to go to the polls even after voting by mail to “make sure it counted” (NPR). Voting twice would be a felony under NC law, as is inducing someone to vote twice. Now his 26th victim of sexual assault has come forward (Guardian).
Order? From Charlottesville in 2017: “Very fine people” (Neo-Nazis) (his press conference), tweeting the threat of civil war if he was removed from office following his impeachment in 2019 (Lawfare), his unmarked troops to Portland this summer increasing upheaval there in a number of ways (Guardian), and now in areas of the country there are communities experiencing heavily armed white nationalist militias openly showing up in public places to intimidate anyone they perceive to be a “libtard” (Social media).
Undermining the Constitution, and threatening democracy has been his intent from the very beginning. Look at the results, Dis-United States. He has been repeatedly deflecting attention, this year from now over 215,000 COVID-19 deaths. “I don’t take responsibility at all” (Forbes). He doesn’t really care about the USA, nor is he concerned if personal property is destroyed or if individuals are harmed. He only cares about himself.
Voting for the opposing candidate will bring welcome relief from the accelerating threats to laws and the disordered chaos of the last three-plus years. He has been priming and inciting his supporters who may respond with violence if he fails to be re-elected. He refused to commit to a peaceful transferal of power (Business Insider).
EDITH MANN
Penn Yan