Is Afghanistan the beginning of the end for President Biden?
To the Editor:
We got rid of Gov. Andrew Cuomo because the Attorney General had proof that he actually did seriously hurt people. He hurt and humiliated women, he hurt/ killed(?) seniors in nursing homes, and he misappropriated, that is, he got caught stealing taxpayer money to publish his ego trip-based book.
Unfortunately, President Joe Biden, in order to be gotten rid of, will have to make similar mistakes that will, beyond a doubt, hurt people. The Supreme Court just ruled in favor of a Trump-inspired law; that is, people have to stay in Mexico while waiting to come into the U.S., instead of the hundreds of thousands who have illegally entered the U.S. since Biden’s inauguration.
The Biden administration has been breaking federal law since taking office. The administration is currently caught between a rock and a hard place in Afghanistan. The rock is the whole world and the hard place is Taliban and Isis terrorists. The whole world agreed that it was time to get everybody out that should get out, but the Taliban and Isis (both designated as official terrorist organizations) took over the airport and everything in Afghanistan with some Americans and Afghan American supporters still left behind.
The big question: Will President Joe Biden continue to be President Joe Biden?
I ask this question as a concerned Vietnam veteran.
BILL MCHALE
Seneca Falls