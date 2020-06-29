To the Editor:
Chastisement: A pain inflicted for punishment.
Could COVID-19 be a "divine" chastisement?
God handed down 10 commandments to be obeyed. Read about them in Deuteronomy in the Old Testament. One of the most flagrant of the "10" is Thou Shalt Not Kill.
Abortion is killing of unborn babies, God's creations. Human beings deprived of the gift of life by a depraved society. Ignored is the fact that many victims of abortion are maimed for life (the women). In the last 50 years, 1.5 billion babies have been killed in the world. In the U.S. since 1973, over 54 million babies have had their lives aborted by the most barbaric procedures at times. Nauseating!
God has many blessings for those who obey His "10." He also has punishment for those who are disobedient. He said, "If you disobey, I will punish you. I will bring disaster on you; incurable diseases and fevers that will make your blind and cause your life to waste away. If you continue to disobey, I will increase your punishment 7 times harder."
Throughout the world, businesses and governments are fraught with corruption: avarice, larceny, fraud, embezzlement, dishonesty, etc. They affect the innocent, law-abiding victims.
How long will God tolerate the disobedience of His "10"? God did say, "I will take revenge and pay back and conquer evil with good."
MARY GILARDO
Newark