To the Editor:
The Supreme Court ruled against Roe v. Wade recently, removing any safeguards for women. Since when do we old, fat Republican men get to dictate what a woman can do with her own body?
Protests have begun, even around the justices' homes, which made them break out a law prohibiting such protests. I claim it to be unconstitutional. Article 1 of the Constitution says Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. As long as the protestors stay on the public sidewalks or between the road and the sidewalk, which is city property and therefore public property, they can protest as much as they like.
As for the government, Article 14 says that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property without due process of law, nor deny any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws, which I take as abusing women's rights to an abortion, something men don't have to worry about.
In short, the women get the shaft, and that's not right. It's personal abuse designed just for women. You would think Republicans want us to turn back to the clock to the ’50s. It ain't going to happen, because if it does, our democracy as we know it will cease to exist.
STEPHEN FALLON
Stanley