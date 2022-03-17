Is Supreme Court pick the best choice?
To the Editor:
Some time before the nomination of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, President Joe Biden stated on more than one occasion he planned to fill the upcoming vacant position with a Black woman. This excluded many who were well qualified for the position.
Last I knew in the United States, excluding people from hire based on sex and race was illegal. And this is precisely what President Biden stated as his position and intent. It is horrendous the president, who should be the finest example of upholding the laws of the land, is the offender. Just one more example that politicians of any level appear to deem themselves above the law, including the Commander-in-Chief.
It is also known that Ms. Brown Jackson has a history of left-wing activism on and off the bench. Off is just fine, as is her right, but it has no place on the bench in matters of the law.
PRISCILLA SHOEMAKER
Newark