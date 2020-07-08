To the Editor:
As the coronavirus has swept through the nation, many service agencies such as nursing homes, schools and daycare centers put safety measures into effect in an effort to protect the physical health of the vulnerable populations they serve. The precautions seem to be in the best interest of their clients. However, the impact of COVID-19 on the children currently living in group homes has been relatively absent from the public eye.
While I agree that taking steps to stop the spread of the virus is crucial, I also believe that many individuals do not realize that mental health is just as important as physical health. The children currently living in group homes have essentially been cut off from their families and daily activities, such as schooling and day trips, and the impact is taking its toll. One mother spoke of her heartbreak at being prohibited from seeing her son due to COVID-19 restrictions. She told me that since the outbreak her usually vibrant and happy son is now sad and depressed.
As a community, we must come together to show the children in group homes that they are loved and not forgotten. Making cards, having a drive-by parade and organizing socially distant family events are all great ways to promote this positive change.
While our physical health is very important, don’t forget the significant toll the virus is having on the mental health of those who have been quarantined from their loved ones.
SARAH BALCH
Waterloo