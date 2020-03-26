To the Editor:
Several years ago (for the purpose of increasing profits, I'm sure) manufacturers of toilet tissue decreased the sizes of sheets, widths of the rolls and the number of sheets per roll, hoping consumers would not notice.
But, I did, and can no longer delay writing my opinion.
The width of the roll was such that it was difficult to wedge my finger into the side to release the spindle to change the roll and 1,000 sheets would last a family of three a week. Now, it may last 2-3 days. So the "real poop" on the toilet paper shortage is the roll has shrunk and must be replaced more often resulting in greater volumes of rolls being purchased by every family (whether they are hoarding or not).
The "bottom line" is ... we are buying more but getting less. I am down to my last mini-roll. Is there any new data out there on recycling?
JANET OSGOOD
Penn Yan