To the Editor:
I have great and overwhelming concern for the Border City Fire Department, and more importantly, the community it serves due to corruption on the Border City Board of Fire Commissioners. I am writing on behalf of the members who have been fighting the good fight for the betterment of the department, and are burned out from fighting against the mistreatment and corruption.
The Border City Fire District encompasses Border City, Serven Road, and Routes 5&20 to Packwood Corners. It is a separate entity to levy taxes for the fire department operations.
The Board of Fire Commissioners that govern the Fire District is a group of individuals who seem to want the ultimate power over the fire department. Many members feel that the Board of Fire Commissioners operate only their benefit.
It seems that the Board of Fire Commissioners has a clique including some members who are not board members — all for their own benefit of wanting power. Two board members are the president and vice president of the Serven Company. The fire apparatus have been moved to the Serven Company on Routes 5&20 and there’s rumor that the Hose Company on Fallbrook Street will be shut down, with one commissioner being a VP at the Hose Company. I feel this is happening because the board wants overall power, and with the president and VP at the helm of Serven Company and being commissioners, they are getting their wish of running the department like it seems they want to.
Favoritism has also been shown many times. If you are against the board members or stand in the way of what they want, you are targeted. The favoritism nearly brought the department to its knees once before in recent history. Manipulation once convinced members of positive change that thought was needed, but it turned into the department being further divided. Over the years, members turned against each other, including the young membership turning their backs on the life members who had a hand in raising the young members when they were children. I believe this was all caused by manipulation as well.
Border City Fire District taxpayers, I write this letter to make you aware. I ask you to take a closer look at the Board of Fire Commissioners. Attend meetings, start asking questions. Make sure everything is being done legally and hold them accountable. You can purchase Fire District books online to understand how a fire district is supposed to work. And think about who you are voting for before you vote. It may mean whether you have service and manpower.
Inevitably, we need a new Board of Fire Commissioners, members who are for the firefighters, the Fire Department, and most importantly, the community. It’s time for change.
JJ MORABITO
Geneva