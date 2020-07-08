To the Editor:
Our country is so divided but: until the philosophy that holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned; until there are no first-class and second-class citizens of any nation; until the color of a man's skin is of no more significance than the color our eyes; until basic human rights are equally guaranteed to all without regard to race; until that day, the dream of lasting peace and citizenship and the rule of international morality will remain a fleeting illusion.
Have we not lost enough men and women from all races fighting in foreign and civil wars? Americans need to make peace among all of us, for the very reasons our veterans fought for. We need to make peace, we need more understanding between us, respect one another, morals, right from wrong.
It is time to make America the best it ever was and an example to the rest of the world.
Let us all make American beautiful again and leave the hate to the devil.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps