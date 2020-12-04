It seems pro-life sentiment stops upon delivery
To the Editor
Whoa! Catholics and Evangelicals are demanding pro-life. First, are not all of us men and women free American citizens? Why are these religious groups demanding pro-life laws to be passed by Congress? Where is the separation of church and the government? Who gives them the right to tell a woman how to live her life if she is already a free American?
It’s a woman’s right to decide what to do with her life, not any spineless three-piece-suit politician. Where is the pro-life sentiment when priests abuse children? Or is it if they are moved to another church everything goes away? Where is pro-life when 360 children are taken from their parents, or does this not count because the parents were illegal immigrants? Where is pro-life when in our country, we have our own children living in poverty? Where is pro-life when politicians cut food stamps, and there is no lunch money for the hungry children?
I guess pro-life stops at the hospital delivery room.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps