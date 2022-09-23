It’s only a matter of time before new concealed-carry standards are shot down
To the Editor:
The first challenge to Gov. Hochul’s new gun control laws was dismissed on technicalities, allowing the Concealed Carry Improvement Act to go into effect.
The CCIA bans all guns in approximately 90% of New York state and imposes strict new concealed-carry permit restrictions similar to — or worse than — those recently struck down by the Supreme Court. Judge Suddaby’s decision questioned the constitutionality of CCIA — even calling it legally “doomed” — but he could not overturn CCIA because of technicalities.
The judge warned that numerous parts of the law were likely unconstitutional and could be challenged again in the future.
The law’s vague requirement of “good moral character” is fatally similar to New York’s permit application language that the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional.
Insisting that a gun could only be used “in a manner that does not endanger oneself or others” ignores what guns are all about. “ … using a firearm in self-defense against another person necessarily involves threatening, if not actually causing, danger to that other person.” The law “literally does not permit one to use a firearm in self-defense.”
The disclosure of social media accounts could endanger a law-abiding citizen’s First and Fifth Amendment rights to free speech and against self-incrimination. A citizen mustn’t be required to surrender First or Fifth Amendment constitutional protections in order to enjoy their Second Amendment rights.
The judge found fault with the state’s extensive list of gun-free zones, saying it was so extensive as to be “almost limitless.” And the presumptive ban on private property was not consistent with the nation’s history of firearm regulation.
Nevertheless, after 24 pages of describing why he believed the law was unconstitutional, Suddaby concluded his decision by noting that he didn’t think he could do anything about it — right now (it appears that someone will have to be arrested for violating the CCIA in order to have standing to sue).
In responding to the decision, neither Hochul nor Attorney General Letitia James addressed the fact that the judge labeled parts of the law as unconstitutional and only a technicality saved it.
The left’s strategy is to pass unconstitutional laws and daring anyone to sue them. Hochul and James defend the laws on the taxpayer’s dime while plaintiffs pay thousands of dollars to sue the state. Remember this when both Kathy Hochul and Letitia James are running for reelection in November.
TOM REYNOLDS
Horseheads