It’s too easy to assign blame
To the Editor:
People always seem to blame everyone else, those they did not vote for, for the country’s problems.
But we do not need fossil fuels unless you are a stockholder and your portfolio is to make money on it.
Yes, we lost 13 service people with the withdrawal in Afghanistan. But you forgot that 2,456 men and woman died, 20,753 were injured, and 18 CIA operatives also died. Did you also forget this all happened on the watch of your last president?
You are blaming the present leader about China imports; where have you been for the last 20 or more years? I don’t see many people complain how this government every year seems to add $38 billion to our deficit so we can feed Israel to buy more weapons and kill more Palestinian citizens.
Well, Mr. Wedman, I really hope we get a Republican President. Then you and Tucker Carlson will have nothing to complaint about. It will be great.
JOSEPH NEVES
Phelps