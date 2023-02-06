It’s important to learn why people are leaving NY
To the Editor:
Are people really leaving New York state? The answer is yes, according to the raw numbers for the past two years.
There have been changes over the last decade, with some years seeing an increase in population and other times a decrease. Most decreases are, on average, less than 2% — usually less than 1%. Those numbers alone, though, tell us little about what is happening.
A low percentage can be accounted for in part by a rise in the death rate and a drop in births. With the rise in retirees in the past two years and the longstanding trend of New Yorkers retiring south to Florida, another percentage can be accounted for.
Before we start pointing fingers, declaring core reasons, and assigning blame, we need more information. Who is leaving? Elders? Youth? Urban? Rural? A specific segment of workers? The unemployed? What are the demographics?
The New York numbers show the migration, whether within the state or out, has some long-term traits. The counties with the highest population losses are rural and have few or no major blue-collar employers: Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Alleghany, Jefferson, and Steuben, for example. These alone account for much of the population loss.
Of course, we still haven’t a full answer. The favorite boogieman in the conversation is high taxation. Yes, they are somewhat high, though not astronomically higher than other states. Maine, for example, has high taxes on everything, and far fewer services, and a higher cost of living, but Massachusetts people are still moving into southern Maine in numbers that make outsiders a higher percentage of the population than natives. Why? Proximity to Boston, access to high speed internet for remote work, and all of the amenities that younger people desire: entertainment, cultural and social engagement, restaurants, updated housing options, good schools, public transportation, vacation land views, and good wages.
So, looking at the complicated problem from a human geography point of view, we need more information about the population fluctuations in New York before we head off to implement overly simplistic, knee-jerk policy reactions.
BOB COBB
Geneva