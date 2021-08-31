It’s important to always stay involved in politics
To the Editor:
I think there are likely to be major political earthquakes in the next month or so. I am fearful of violence. Therefore, I hesitate to comment on what will happen in the short run since there is so much uncertainty.
So I am going to look ahead to the November 2022 midterm elections and see what they might bring. In a so called midterm election every two years the president is not on the ballot, but all 435 members of the House of Representatives are since they have two-year terms and one-third of the 100 senators are since they have six-year terms.
The Democrats currently hold very thin margins in both the House and the Senate. Both of them could flip to the Republicans. Then what? The new House members vote for the Speaker of the House. They always have voted for one of their own to be the Speaker but the Constitution does not say they have to do that. Presumably they could make any American citizen Speaker of the House. I assume that such a Speaker would not get a vote in the House but would control the House in many ways such as deciding what bills would get voted on and when.
Now suppose they decide to make the last president Speaker of the House! Huh? You mean the former guy? OMG. Then the House could impeach President Biden! On what grounds? You don’t need any grounds. This is politics. Then the Senate could convict Biden and throw him out of office. Then they could do the same with VP Harris. Then the Speaker of the House becomes president! This has been discussed in selected news media. I didn’t just come up with this scary idea all on my own!
So I urge you to get involved in the 2022 midterm elections. Sooner rather than later.
Martha Gellhorn was an American novelist, travel writer, and journalist who is considered one of the great war correspondents of the 20th century. She said: People often say, with pride, “I’m not interested in politics.” They might as well say,”I’m not interested in my standard of living, my health, my job, my rights, my freedoms, my future.” If we mean to keep any control over our world and lives, we must be interested in politics.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo