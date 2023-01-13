Misleading to say covid drove Americans to drink
To the Editor:
Re: “The pandemic drinking binge just keeps going” (Bloomberg, Dec. 30):
No doubt the pandemic was stressful, but it is misleading to say it “drove a lot of Americans to drink” and “the drinking binge has continued.”
The majority of adults who drink do so responsibly, and progress has been made in reducing abuse.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health indicates more than eight out of 10 U.S. adults drink the same or less than they did pre-pandemic and that binge drinking among adults declined 6% from 2016-20. Additionally, a Gallup poll showed that Americans consumed an average of 4.0 drinks per week in 2019, pre-pandemic, compared with 3.9 drinks in 2022.
It is also inaccurate to imply that recent increases in alcohol-attributable deaths are linked to pandemic drinking. The CDC explicitly states that these data should not be used to determine if death estimates have changed over time, because of methodology changes.
The spirits industry supports targeted, evidence-based approaches to make further progress, including screenings and brief interventions by health professionals.
Raising alcohol taxes as a deterrent is misguided. Recent research showed a tax hike in Illinois resulted in consumers merely switching to cheaper products, not reducing overall alcohol consumption. Higher taxes will unfairly burden hospitality businesses slowly rebounding amid new challenges, including inflation and staff shortages.
Adult alcohol consumers should follow the U.S. Dietary Guidelines recommendation to limit alcohol to one drink per day for females and two per day for males, and talk to a healthcare provider if drinking is impacting relationships or daily routines.
AMANDA BERGER, PhD
Washington, D.C.