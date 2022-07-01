It’s not easy to get pistol permit in NY
To the Editor:
Anyone who wants to be issued a pistol permit in New York state has to go through a rather lengthy process. He or she has to get an application from the county clerk in the county where he or she resides. You have to fill it out, along with a state of New York pistol/revolver license application. You have to submit to a background check by law enforcement, fingerprints are taken, four character references are required, a Social Security number is a must, criminal history, mental health check, and more.
If you pass this process, you are issued a permit. The three types of permits issued, thanks to state bureaucrats are 1) to possess on premises, 2) for hunting and target shooting, or 3) to carry concealed. To be issued a carry concealed you had to show “proper cause” for self-defense.
Fast-forward to 2018. Robert Nash, a resident of Rensselaer County, had a permit issued to him for hunting and target shooting. He requested these limitations be removed and he be issued a conceal-carry permit. His request was denied because he did not show “proper cause” for self-defense. Brandon Kock, another upstate resident, also was denied a conceal-carry permit.
These two individuals received the help of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, which is the state affiliate of the National Rifle Association. They sued, and the case went through lower courts and ended up in the Supreme Court of the United States.
The case, known as NYSRPA v. Bruen, was decided by SCOTUS with the recent ruling that state bureaucrats cannot put restrictions on a pistol permit. If you are issued a pistol permit, it is for concealed carry with no requirement to show proper cause.
In this case, it took the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, NRA’s state affiliate, to fix stupid.
DARLENE KRAEMER
Ovid