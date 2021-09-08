To the Editor:
What a sad world we are living in. All this fighting over the masks and shots to keep us safe. These parents fighting. All our children need to be safe.
I feel these parents are the big babies. They need to get their shots and wear their masks. The virus is bad, and we all need to keep safe and keep our children safe.
As much as I want to see our children in school, I feel it's not time yet. Parents, our children will follow what we do. Please just do your best. Love your children, keep everyone safe.
I am 71 years old and I got my shots and I wear a mask when I am out. It's not that hard.
SUE ELLIS
Romulus