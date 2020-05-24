To the Editor:
We are now getting news on what the Democrats did to Michael Flynn and the proof from unsealed notes that showed that he was set up by the abusive and corrupt FBI. It's time to prosecute these agents for destroying his life and family, plus taking all of his money just to find something they could use on President Trump.
Democrats didn't stop there. They continued to try to find ways to get rid of our President. Starting with the Russia investigation with Mueller to Ukraine and impeachment, this has continued throughout the three-plus years that Trump has been president.
We are now finding out that Joe Biden is accused of sexual assault. Do you remember what the Democrats did to Supreme Court Justice candidate Brett Kavanaugh when a woman came forward accusing him of sexual assault back in high school? She had no proof and neither her friends nor classmates could back up what she accused him of doing. This all was started by one Democrat named Adam Schiff.
It is time to bring Biden in along with the women who are accusing him of sexual assault. We the people need to hear what they have to say. The media was all over Kavanaugh as were the Democrats. Do you see that they will do to get control? It was on television for days, watching what his family went through was very disturbing. The media isn't talking as much about Biden, but it's time to turn the tables. It's what I call payback time.
It is time for everyone to wake up. How can we the people believe anything the Democrats tell us? Along with the media, which seems to take the side of the Democrats.
On April 29, a news program showed a young woman yelling at Mayor DeBlasio of NYC about all the dead bodies found in unrefrigerated U-haul trucks in Brooklyn. We also heard that Gov. Cuomo sent coronavirus patients to a senior living center. Would you want your family member rotting in the back of a truck or in a senior living center exposed to the coronavirus? This is an election year and time to show the Democrats that we are tired of their abuse of power and corrupt ways. It's time for we the people to clean house.
NANCY CROSIER
Geneva