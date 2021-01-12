To the Editor:
President Trump tried to get Congress to bring a standalone stimulus forward for months to help American citizens. Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat head of Congress, purposely delayed it until after the election. She openly admitted this. And instead of a standalone bill, it's stuffed with 5,000-plus pages and full of pork, including most of the spending going to other countries instead of Americans.
The U.S. debt is now $27.56 trillion and climbing. We're now spending $3.8 trillion per year just in interest on that debt! How does gender education in Pakistan benefit U.S. citizens, at over $25 million given? Billions were given to other countries, putting our grandchildren in debt to fund foreigners. Our businesses are shuttered, and we're put out of work, left destitute at home, by government decrees and impotent courts.
There’s so much crap in the bill and little to help citizens in need — $600 for U.S. citizens and $1,500 for illegals? Shows who they want to help. The Constitution and Bill of Rights have been shredded, and the rule of law no longer matters.
This time, BOTH major parties own this. It's time to cut the crap and start taking care of Americans, put American citizens first, get rid of the lockdowns and red tape, and restore America.
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons