January is National Train Your Dog Month
To the Editor:
Dogs are incredible animals, and it is disturbing that they are so misunderstood. Besides my everyday motivation to train owners to train their dogs, I try to educate people collectively in January to celebrate National Train Your Dog Month.
Dogs are visual learners, they do not know our language, until they make an association with an object or action and then the word. Dogs communicate with other dogs through body language and they try to do the same with humans. They give many signals to other dogs and the receiving dog interprets the signals, and responds accordingly. When a dog gives a signal to a human, it is ignored. This can have serious consequences depending on the signal. A signal may indicate that your dog is stressed, fearful, uncomfortable or doesn’t understand what you are conveying. And importantly, what is the context in which your dog is signaling?
If my dog is resting comfortably at home, turns and scratches herself, she most likely has an itch. If I take the same dog to the veterinarian and she suddenly starts scratching the side of her neck, she is telling me she is uncomfortable in that environment.
When training, it is important that your dog is motivated to want to train with you. Training with positive reinforcement increases the bond between owner and dog, and should be fun. Motivating with praise and yummy treats accomplishes this. Watch your dog’s body language. Is there yawning, scratching, lying down when you ask for a sit? Is he offering every learned behavior, instead of the one you want? These are all signals that your dog is uncomfortable and does not know what you want. The owner is not being clear. Reevaluate your technique so your dog has clarity of understanding. Every dog is different. And similar to people, all learn differently. As instructors we must figure out individual learning styles. Imagine how a dog feels when confused, and gives signals to let his human know he doesn’t understand, and the signals are ignored. If your dog understands, he would do what you have asked. Dogs enjoy pleasing their people, and experience a surge of euphoria when they realize they did the correct behavior. You can train your dog to do ANYTHING using Positive Reinforcement. Be patient, and kind, and the owner your dog wants and needs you to be.
GAIL PARKS
Certified Professional Dog Trainer
Seneca Falls