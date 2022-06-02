To the Editor:
Thank you, Louise Hoffman Broach, for your May 25 column focused on New York’s Congressional redistricting and the off-base reactions from New York City politicians.
I too was flabbergasted by Rep. Hakeem Jefferies’ comments and obvious lack of knowledge about New York state and the process for drawing district maps.
I hope your column somehow makes its way to Mr. Jefferies’ inbox, and I’d love to invite him and other NYC representatives to travel to the Finger Lakes to see the “other” New York.
GWEN CHAMBERLAIN
Dundee