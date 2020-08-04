To the Editor:
"When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to say something; you have to do something." — John Lewis
The media keeps calling Congressman Lewis an American hero. He was that, but John Lewis was much bigger than America, much larger than an era, He was a world hero.
Does anybody think without Bloody Sunday in Selma Alabama there would have been a Bloody Sunday in Belfast, Ireland? Without John Lewis' example would people have demanded freedom in Poland, the Ukraine, and the rest of the Soviet Block? It is true, of course, that John Lewis was preceded by Te Whiti O Rangomai and Mohandas Gandhi, but his decision to carry this nation toward justice was no less herculean and no less heroic. He was nearly killed so many times that just standing next to him was a heroic act. Bayard Rustin was right at his elbow at the March on Washington, surely thinking they were both on their way to Glory.
John Lewis was bigger than one country. He was a citizen of the world.
I can't speak for much of humanity, but on behalf of the Irish, I'll say, "Maith thu, mo Dearthair. Sinn fein." (Good on you, my brother. Us together.)
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua