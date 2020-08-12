To the Editor:
The movement to tear down monuments, rename military bases and ships, and remove statues in an attempt to correct the past is misguided. Judging people of the 18th, 19th, or even 20th century through the lens of 21st-century hindsight will reveal flaws in anyone. By focusing in on one facet of a person’s life, those that are leading this charge are denying other great achievements by those they are posthumously putting on trial.
Do I like the fact that Thomas Jefferson was a slave owner? Of course not. Does it mean his accomplishments in writing the Declaration of Independence and helping found the United States shouldn’t be celebrated? Of course not, because that is Jefferson at his best and that is what should be immortalized.
Our country’s institutions and the ideals that they are founded on deserve to be preserved in stone because they are America at its best, even if those that created them had human flaws.
If the litmus test for having your greatest contributions recognized is how every feature of your life looks to someone in the distant future, then we will have no monuments or statues.
A human being's contribution is more than one aspect of their life. To focus on one thing we disagree with within a lifetime, and try to erase that person from the history books because of it — sometimes hundreds of years later — is elementary at best and politically motivated at worst.
BRIAN NEILSON
Geneva