Just a thought: Who in the heck are ‘they’
To the Editor:
We all know, they say. But who in the heck are “they?” — best interest at heart or the greedy, self-servers concerned only with themselves? The ones keeping billionaires tax-exempt or those who choose to close much-needed dwellings and homes for those with special needs that led to the phrase “the system is broke?”
Or, those ignoring the public outcry against the eyesore landfill that came with the promise of, oops, no new taxes?
Those controlling huge conglomerates, making billions on the consumer to keep you humble?
Cable manages on a regular basis to increase charges. What, give you free additional channels? Are you crazy? We can’t afford that.
For real-estate moguls, approval for substantial yearly rent increases despite the lack of improvements, insect control, or year-round heat included in rent with the friendly reminder given that you can always move.
We all know the sticker shock in the food chains. Customer appreciation? Well, we’re short on help today, so if you all can just stand and wait until we can open a checkout. Well now, that wasn’t so bad. You have just earned our Patience is a Virtue Award. Another expression of thanks may come this way: Oh, all right, if you insist, we’ll open a checkout on your behalf, but since you need the exercise, it won’t be checkout No. 1. You can just trot yourself on down to checkout No. 11.
Oh, never mind. It’s all good. The last “they say” comes from the best source ever. It reads: Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth.
Well, happy day. Let the good times roll! That’s for those that say “ixnay!”
KATHLEEN HOFFMAN
Seneca Falls