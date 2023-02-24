Just ask a child of color
To the Editor:
Just ask a child of color if there is racism in our schools. Do you feel safe in school? Do you have someone you can talk to in school? Do you feel like you have the same opportunities as your white peers?
Just ask a child of color whether it is safe in our community. Do you feel safe riding in a car? Do you worry whenever you see a police officer? Didn’t you have “that” talk with your parents?
Just ask a child of color if they feel respected when they walk into a store. Do you feel like eyes are looking at you the whole time? Are you afraid you will be stopped after shopping?
I know these answers, and they are not good.
I know because I have taken the opportunity to talk with many children of color, African-Americans and Latinos, including my five grandchildren. I have learned that most people who carry bigotry toward children of color and their parents (Black, Brown and White) do not know people who are not like themselves. They talk among themselves about the implied dangers people of color present without having known them. They claim racism is past history and has no effect today. Slavery is past history and therefore not relevant today, they falsely claim. Somehow, they claim that teaching their own children about the ongoing results of racism somehow will injure them, despite the fact that their peers of color feel injured every day.
Imagine how children feel when they cannot find a reflection of themselves in the books they read or the lessons they learn in school, how it must seem when their history is neglected and they therefore feel invalid. These are lessons we all need to learn. We, as parents and teachers, teach our children to always speak the truth. Therefore, we must teach ourselves that history may be uncomfortable, but we cannot neglect any of us, because it is dishonest to ignore what effects us all today.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality