To the Editor:
Marc Thiessen, attempted a herculean task July 9 in his syndicated column that ran in the FLT: a “defense” for President Trump’s July 4th Mount Rushmore speech.
Mr. Thiessen's column was a lengthy exposé echoing Mr. Trump’s theme of bashing the media. He claimed that the media had “twisted" the President’s words and accused the Associated Press of depicting Mr. Trump as being on the wrong side of justice while celebrating America’s freedom. Whatever we think, one thing is certain, the Mount Rushmore event did nothing to bridge the divide and unite Americans.
Marc Thiessen did not listen to Mr. Trump’s actual words when he gladly praised various Black leaders such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman and others for their heroic fight for justice, then he added “only America could have produced them all." Yes, an America where Black Americans were forbidden to drink from public water fountains or allowed to use public bathrooms. An America that designated Blacks as three-quarters human and did not allow them to vote.
History documents the clarity of their thinking and their courage in identifying the evils of oppression. How sad that our President did not hear what he had said and dignify the July 4th Mount Rushmore celebration with such astute wisdom: “Justice delayed is justice denied."
This was a teachable moment and perfectly timed for a leader of the free world to sincerely say “Black Lives Matter." One can only imagine how millennials, generations later who are taking up the same fight for justice would have cheered with such feelings of solidarity.
Our President could have positioned himself on the world stage as an enlightened leader. The crisis of the coronavirus and tragic death of George Floyd presented him with such an ideal opportunity, but he looked away. However we always hope for better leaders and in a few months we have the opportunity to decide who will lead our nation. Vote!
FRED BROCKWAY
Geneva