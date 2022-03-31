Justice system needs to stop mocking self
To the Editor:
History has things to say to today’s Supreme Court.
In 1924, Lord Hewart, Lord Chief Justice of England, said, “Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.”
In 2019, in the Code of Conduct for U.S. Judges, it was stated that, “An independent and honorable judiciary is indispensable to justice in our society.”
Way earlier, in the 1800s, stare decisis was declared; that is, the doctrine which says courts will adhere to precedent in making their decisions. So, a law passed by Congress and signed by the president must remain the law. No activist or regressionist court can rescind the right of African Americans to vote without violating its own practice of law.
One recognized element of precedent is consistency. A Black woman in Texas who voted all of her life should not have been denied her vote by Texas and the caprice of the Roberts court.
2022 Gallup polling tells us that the Supreme Court has a record low approval rating. Conservative justices are wounded by accusations. The notoriously silent Justice Thomas ouched, “The Supreme Court aren’t partisan hacks.” The money given to Ginni Thomas for lobbying, the amicus briefs, the lobbying of corporations?
History and today’s public opinion demand Justice Thomas take a seat anywhere but on the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court. The “justice” system needs to stop making a mockery of itself. Injustice is acid on the fabric of society.
Thank you.
TOM BULGER
Canandaigua