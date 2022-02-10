Justice won’t be done until the Jan. 6 ringleader is arrested
To the Editor:
In the 1860s, America fought a bitter Civil War with ourselves. Some states broke away and proclaimed themselves the Confederate States of America. They were fighting because they wanted to continue to own Black people as slaves. They had their own Confederate flag. Before the war ended, 600,000 Americans had died, and the Confederate states lost and rejoined the USA.
In the 1940s, World War II was a fight against Nazi Germany and their allies (including Italy and Japan) by many other countries, including the United States. Germany had its own Swastika symbol. Thankfully, they lost, but not before Germany had murdered 6 million of their own people under horrifying Holocaust conditions whose only crime was having Jewish ancestry!
Are they teaching any of this in American schools any more? What is truly horrifying is that we now see American marchers flying Confederate flags and the Swastika symbol alongside Trump flags!
And, some of these radical marchers call themselves “Proud Boys” and wear T-shirts that say “6MWE.” That stands for 6 Million Wasn’t Enough! They are saying murdering 6 million German Jewish people wasn’t enough! That is the most disgusting slogan I have ever heard of!
Thousands of people with all these flags, symbols, and “6MWE” T-shirts stormed our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. They entered the capital and did millions of dollars in damage. They urinated and even worse in spots! They behaved like animals. Five people died.
President Trump gave a speech to them earlier that day and said he would march with them to the Capitol. Then, he got back in his limo and rode back to the White House and watched it gleefully unfold on TV. The invaders wanted to kill Nancy Pelosi. They even threatened to hang VP Mike Pence because Trump had been saying that Pence didn’t support him strongly enough! Great damage was done until, finally, over three hours later, Trump told them they were very special and he loved them but they should go home.
Over 700 people have been arrested so far. This is the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history. Some of them said in court that they thought they were doing the right thing because the president asked them to come! So, when are we going to arrest the ringleader? Justice will not be done until we do.
LARRY PETERSON
Waterloo