To the Editor:
In order to do well in our world, to win the job you’re after, to maintain your property and improve its value, to keep your car looking sharp, you dress up, clean, pick up, plant and mow.
Geneva has to compete to prosper. If on their first drive into town the parents of prospective HWS students (and tourists) see weeds a foot high mixed with garbage that sits for weeks along the curb line, we are losing the battle. Garbage is everywhere. In one block, I fill a grocery bag.
Given our substantially reduced city budget (and manpower shortage), I suspect it is up to us to do the work. I will buy two more city trash cans. We need a dozen more, placed where people walk. We need signs to “Keep Geneva clean." We need weed-eater operators. Set an example for your kids by not throwing used masks and cigarette butts out your car window. Carry your garbage back to your dorms. Little things will make this an even better place to live!
LOWELL DEWEY
Geneva