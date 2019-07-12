To the Editor:
Educating girls is a hidden key to lifting nations out of poverty and ensuring U.S. security and trade interests. The Keeping Girls in School Act is essential to empowering girls by promoting their educational opportunities and economic security. Right now, around 130 million young girls are unable to go to school for reasons such as forced marriage, pregnancy, and family pressure. The solution to this is 12 years of free, safe, quality education for young girls. Access to this education, something that most of us take for granted, could increase the lifetime earnings of women by $15-30 billion globally.
Choosing to help these girls overseas would certainly improve national security for the U.S. As young girls around the world become more and more educated, their households, communities, and nations will be lifted out of poverty to create new economic and diplomatic allies to further U.S. foreign policy objectives, creating new trade partners for the United States that had not been accessible before.
The United States and New York itself are leaders in increasing educational opportunities for children. Representative Tom Reed has repeatedly emphasized his passion for equal opportunities for all children, and I believe that this does not only include children in his own district but underprivileged children all across the globe. We should encourage our congresspeople, Rep. Reed, as well as senators Gillibrand and Schumer, to co-sponsor the Keeping Girls in School Act in both the House of Representatives (H.R.2153) and the Senate (S.1071).
EMILY YOUNG
Seneca Falls
