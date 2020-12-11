To the Editor:
Geneva citizens, we have been played like violins. Our City Council knew the city union employees would not agree to a salary freeze in order to keep the two Geneva Police Department positions in our 2021 budget.
The Council members, pushing to reduce our police force since July, made that stipulation so that they would save face. Now they will turn GPD position cuts on the unions. Their plan worked — as if there was any doubt — but the facts show that the five members of this Council who voted for the cuts are the ones responsible.
This decision could possibly put us in harm's way. What about an action plan when officers retire or take another job in 2021 due to this political environment? Will this majority continue its hidden agenda of defunding the GPD by not filling these positions?
Members of our Council who hold the majority in this decision must own it moving forward! I know that they will come up with excuses and situations that resulted in these two positions becoming vacant before Dec. 31. Those explanations are nothing more than ways to deflect the facts that resulted in these budget cuts.
The facts, witnessed by the public during endless Zoom meetings, remain that those two positions were cut by this Council's 5-4 majority. If had nothing to do with saving money. Whatever happens regarding the City of Geneva's safety and protection for our residents from this point forward is on those five.
This is a perfect example of what five Council members feel about protecting the residents of Geneva, keeping people employed, projecting a safe city to people seeking to develop a business or become a resident of this City.
Well played ...
PETER GILLOTTE
Geneva, Ward 4