Kudos to Sodus school board during covid
To the Editor:
I would like to take a moment to recognize the Sodus school board for their dedication to the Sodus community and for striving to ensure that our students have enjoyed the benefits of the best educational opportunities the district could provide, all while navigating the extraordinary challenges of the covid pandemic.
We are longtime residents who had kids that went through the Sodus schools, but I never made the time to regularly attend school board meetings until this past year, when I began seeing reports of disruptions, harassment, even assaults by parents or other adults occurring at schools and school board meetings around Wayne County. Most of these confrontations appeared to arise over covid policies, but then quickly spilled over into a range of “cultural” issues relating to curriculum, reading materials, etc. I personally found it very troubling that in addition to the unprecedented challenges and stress that students and educators were facing due to covid, they were also having to deal with this type of confrontational behavior, these roadblocks. I began attending SDSC board meetings to see how it was playing out in my own community.
During the public participation section of some meetings, there have been some very contentious moments, where board members and administrators have been subjected to all kinds of negative rhetoric — angry, demeaning, occasionally threatening. There is certainly space and need for constructive input from parents and the community, but not for the outright hostility and disrespect that I have seen directed at board members. And yet, during every meeting the board has invited all interested parties to speak. Never once has any of the board members lost their cool, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how deliberately transparent the board has been about how it has arrived at various decisions.
I don’t personally know any of the current board members, and I’m fairly sure there are any number of policy or political issues about which we might disagree. However, what I’ve witnessed over several meetings now is a group of community-minded people, my neighbors, who are working together and doing their utmost to provide a quality service while navigating some very complicated, often-thorny issues. I suspect that many of them didn’t know what they were in for when they ran for their positions, yet they appear to have risen to the occasion, providing a genuine and much needed public service, and they deserve our support.
FRANK CAVALLO
Sodus