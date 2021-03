To the Editor:

On March 6, I was finally able to receive my dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Village Drugs in Penn Yan.

Thanks to Tracey Knapp, her staff and many others who probably gave up a day off to administer the vaccine to our seniors.

It was well organized and they were able to stay within the COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask, social distancing and waiting 15 minutes after the injection to see if there was a reaction.

Thanks to all for a job well done.

NANCY SULLIVAN

Penn Yan