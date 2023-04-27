Lack of compassion at GCSD is appalling
To the Editor:
Jena Fuchs, a former Geneva resident, Geneva High School graduate and former employee at GHS, wrote a column for the Finger Lakes Times April 8 discussing the insensitivity of the Geneva school district.
Jade Turner, a 15-year-old sophomore, died tragically Jan. 25. Her sister, a 12-year-old at Geneva Middle School, wanted to honor her at a GMS girls basketball game. GMS also was asked to make an announcement promoting the game inviting everyone to it because it was being dedicated to Jade. Nothing would be sold. The family was told it was against GMS “guidelines.” The family asked if a banner could be hung with Jade’s picture on it. Again, denied by “guidelines.” When they attempted to handout stickers, they were told no!
Jena’s column was read at the Board of Education meeting. The board president expressed genuine support and concern. The remaining board members did not reach out or show any compassion for the Turner family.
I am absolutely appalled with the Geneva school system’s lack of compassion. What kind of behavior are they modeling and perhaps teaching our children in Geneva schools?
It is everyone’s responsibility to teach compassion, consideration, thoughtfulness and kindness for one another. The professional staff is not the only group to teach this behavior. Respect for others should be taught first at home and continued in our schools.
Would any of these involved in this situation have wanted the same denials if one of their children had died? I think not.
It is important for everyone to become more aware of everyday life in our schools and to know what values are being taught. I am sure that many of the teaching staff expressed their concern and compassion to the Turner family.
I will think twice when casting my vote at the school board elections.
JOAN GILBERT
Geneva