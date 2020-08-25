To the Editor:
A recent letter lamented the COVID-19 deaths of seniors in nursing homes, laying the blame on Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It objected to Cuomo’s statement that “the buck stops on [his] desk,” asserting that these deaths represent a lapse in leadership.
With leadership comes the responsibility to make hard decisions that affect many lives. Sadly, these do not guarantee happy outcomes, and the loss of any human life is tragic. In this case, Cuomo faced the task of relieving overcrowded hospitals while much remained unknown about this disease and its transmission. Cuomo did his best with the information he had, which is all we can ask of our leaders.
While Cuomo has been effective overall in combating the pandemic, the letter overlooks the 170,000 dead (and counting) at the national level. The man with ultimate responsibility for our country’s response to national crises, a man who took an oath to protect Americans, declared on March 13, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for the pandemic. It is inarguable that the United States has lacked a coordinated strategy to address COVID-19, leaving states to enact a patchwork of local orders and regulations amid a confusing miasma of mixed messages and deliberate disinformation from the Oval Office.
Cuomo has done an admirable job getting New York through the worst of the pandemic. Perhaps he would have made other decisions, and saved more lives, if there had been a rational strategy put forth by the federal government from day one.
ALEX ANDRASIK
Penn Yan