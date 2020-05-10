To the Editor:
The bell is ringing frequently, can you hear it? Listen carefully, it rings about every 40 seconds to mark the passing of one more coronavirus victim in the United States — horrific deaths that could have been almost entirely avoided.
When it rings, it should also remind you to never again vote (if we even get a fair election) for Trump, and his supporting Republicans. We cannot afford another deadly and costly disaster like this. Trump only has empathy for Trump. He fired planning taskforces and just about anyone that dared tell him it was time to act.
We completely missed the one chance we had to stop or drastically reduce the spread, like China, South Korea, and Japan did relatively inexpensively. Therefor they are now in an even better financial position to industrially out-compete us. Instead it will cost us lots of trillions, and bring our country close to bankruptcy. But bankrupting his businesses is of course what Trump has been doing all his life, so why would you expect him do anything different running our country? But I am not willing to open up business and risk dying so Trump and his oligarch friends can profit even more from this crises.
America is now again first in something — the highest number of infected people and the most deaths of any country including most third world countries. We spend untold billions on the military, while lack of spending on healthcare and planning is really what will be our eventual ruin and downfall.
I hope the relatives of the tens of thousands of unnecessary dead sue Fox News for deliberately misleading people, like the tobacco companies did. Fox is definitely still the worst virus this country has ever had. It is impossible to understand that otherwise intelligent Fox listeners don’t seem to be aware of what is being done to them. Fox gets you railed up about a host of things. Then while you are angry about those issues, you don’t notice that their true masters — owner Rupert Murdock, Donald Trump, and Corporate Moguls, whose real goal is to dominate you — take away your rights to organize, your health insurance, outsource your job to China, pollute your children more and lower your pay. How can you not see that?
JORGEN OVERGAARD
Penn Yan