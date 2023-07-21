To the Editor:
I support Terri Bavis, Waterloo Central School District superintendent.
I am a parent of three children and have been teaching in Waterloo for 28 years. Terri Bavis is the only superintendent I have felt the need to support since I began teaching in Waterloo in 1995.
Our last superintendent retired in 2016 making over $203,000. He made a list of the highest-paid superintendents in New York state. He convinced our staff to go for a year without a pay increase. He said it would save jobs, but people were still laid off. The superintendent prior to him drove a Mercedes with a personalized WATERLOO license plate. In my opinion, neither superintendent respected our community members, many with low incomes.
Terri Bavis makes less than $203,000 after seven years. Terri respects and appreciates our students, staff, and community. She has worked with my union over the years, and my salary is now comparable to similar districts. She recognizes the importance of longevity. I am finally respected and appreciated by the superintendent.
However, I do not feel respected and appreciated by the Board of Education. I signed up and spoke at the last BOE meeting. My voice was quieted after exactly three minutes. I have sent several emails to our BOE in support of Terri Bavis. My questions and concerns have not been addressed.
Terri Bavis earned effective performance reviews every year since 2016, yet the BOE hasn’t renewed her contract. I am very concerned for the future of our school district.
TAMMY ANHORN
Waterloo