To the Editor:
It would seem, once again, the lies flow like so much garbage from the (not so) good neighbor, Seneca Meadows. Again we see the tactics corporate interests put into play against communities that dare stand up for themselves.
The regional manager of our state’s largest landfill, Mr. Kyle Black, claims it was “the right thing to do” for the landfill to pay the town of Seneca Falls the quarterly payment, as reported in the Times May 19. So it was out of the goodness of their hearts, then?
Wrong. Seneca Meadows is legally obligated to make this payment, per the Host Community Benefits Agreement of 2007. They have no choice but to make this payment, lest they incur even more legal woe.
Mr. Black’s attempt to paint this as an act of kindness is all too transparent.
He claims the quarterly payment is being made despite the town continuing to “violate their end of this partnership by continuing to withhold their annual permit without basis." Firstly, I find it humorous that Mr. Black likens the relationship between the town and the landfill to a “partnership." In fact, it’s more akin to an addict and a much-needed fix. Or perhaps a pimp and a powerless prostitute. A relationship implies a mutual power structure, which does not exist.
For years now SMI has called the shots.
The claim that Seneca Falls refuses to renew the permit “without basis” is a falsehood. The Host Community Benefits Agreement clearly states the continued sickening odor is, in fact, legal basis to withhold renewal of the permit. It also mandates the landfill close by Dec. 31, 2025. Seneca Meadows agreed to these terms back in 2007. They knew the day would come. The fact that they continue to fight against their own agreed upon closure date speaks volumes. They seek to continue accepting other people’s filth past 2025. Likely far past.
Mr. Black’s words are informative, though not in the way he meant them to be. Not to anyone paying attention.
JOE DiCICCO
Romulus