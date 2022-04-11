Large events in town of Geneva a worry
To the Editor:
We are lucky to have many excellent wineries, breweries and cideries in the Finger Lakes. New York state regulates craft breweries and wineries to allow tasting rooms with finger food for the public to enjoy while walking or standing.
The Geneva Town Board has crafted a law, to be voted on this month, that will stretch the definition of agricultural commerce, craft breweries and wineries to allow large events, private parties, amplified outdoor music, and festivals at their venues. One craft brewery in Geneva has become a restaurant, offering reservations for three-course meals.
Breweries and wineries on Snell Road, Armstrong Road and off White Springs Road would automatically get the right to hold large parties with outdoor music and other events under Section 165-3 of the Geneva Town Zoning Code. Similar businesses in the town of Geneva, with a special permit, could become event centers.
One brewery on Snell Road could allow private parties of 200 people. The owners of High Acres have proposed an event center that would host 400 people and have access from Snell and Turk roads.
The Geneva Town Board members would not permit a gas station to open on White Springs Lane. They would not allow a fast-food chain to operate on Hastings Road, or a small garbage dump on Snell Road. Why would they permit large event centers for hundreds of people to have parties every weekend and during the week in residential neighborhoods?
Noise and excessive traffic from large events would not stop at town boundaries, but would affect Geneva city residents too.
By stretching the definition of agricultural commerce, the Geneva Town Board disregards the purpose of zoning that separates commercial from residential uses.
The Geneva Town Board will hold a public hearing on Resolution No. 35-2022, changing the definition of agricultural commerce, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall on Pre-Emption Road. The public is invited to attend and make comments.
MICHAEL and
MARY BOGIN
Geneva